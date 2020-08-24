Report: 45 Shot, 5 Killed, Since Friday in Mayor de Blasio’s NYC

At least 45 people were shot, five fatally, since Friday in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

CBS New York reports the 45 incidents included shootings on a basketball court and park settings which are frequented by kids.

ABC 7 reports the violence included an incident in the Bronx where a gunman ran down “East 152nd Street in the Melrose section,” firing a gun as he went. One of his bullets struck 25-year-old Priscilla Vasquez in the head, killing her.

Vasquez was a mother of three.

