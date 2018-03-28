True Pundit

Rep. Steve King: If You’re Not Responsible Enough to Own a Gun Until 21, Don’t Vote Until 21 Either

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) observed that teenagers who believe people are not responsible enough to own guns until the age of 21 ought to be willing to wait until 21 before they vote.

The responses to King’s tweet varied, some of which were marked by vitriol and/or personal attacks too vulgar to print. – READ MORE

