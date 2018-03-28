Politics
Rep. Steve King: If You’re Not Responsible Enough to Own a Gun Until 21, Don’t Vote Until 21 Either
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) observed that teenagers who believe people are not responsible enough to own guns until the age of 21 ought to be willing to wait until 21 before they vote.
If you are a teenager & believe you won’t be responsible enough to own a gun until 21, why should you vote before 21?
— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 27, 2018
The responses to King’s tweet varied, some of which were marked by vitriol and/or personal attacks too vulgar to print. – READ MORE
Breitbart