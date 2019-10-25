REP. OMAR: Dems focused on ‘things that most people can’t understand’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Congressman Ilhan Omar contends most Democrats like herself think quite highly of themselves and, unlike other lawmakers, focus on the details of important issues “most people can’t understand.”

Omar’s back-handed self-aggrandizing came amid a podcast interview with Mehdi Hasan and Michael Moore on The Intercept about Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign that was recorded Wednesday and published Thursday.

“What I believe is that, uh, there is a Warren wing of our party, um, and I would say that is most Democrats, it’s the one thing that everybody accuses us of – we think we’re the smartest in the room,” Omar said.

“We are very policy oriented, we care about the details. Um, just today we were fighting about a lot of things that most people can’t understand,” she said. “And there is that aspect of Warren that is exciting, she has a plan for everything.” – READ MORE