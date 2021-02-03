Rep. Jackie Speier Suggests Labeling Republicans Terrorists

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said in a Monday tweet that since Republicans sometimes use the term “radical left” to refer to Democrats, Democrats should label the GOP with an even more extreme moniker.

The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right? — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) February 1, 2021

Speier’s tweet was met with a swell of support on social media, including from “One Tree Hill” actress Sophia Bush, who said in response, “It’s been time.”

“Agree. Nothing ‘good’ about my former party now. Those decent folks who remain in it should exit,” said one Twitter user.

“The Republican Party has shown that they supports the over throw of our ‘America’s Democracy’ and is now part of Trump’s new party ‘The Insurrectionists Party,’” said another user.- READ MORE

