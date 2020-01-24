Rep. Elise Stefanik: Schiff showed ‘complete hypocrisy’ at impeachment trial

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy, Stefanik said that Schiff’s comments on Capitol Hill Tuesday show that the Democrats’ case is flimsy so they are “scrambling at this point.” Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, is serving as the impeachment trial manager of the House Democrats’ case.

Speaking on the Senate floor during a marathon 12-hour first day, Schiff said that if the House could neither call witnesses nor introduce documents and evidence, the impeachment trial was “not really a trial at all.”

“If you take a step back and really remember the House impeachment proceedings, Republicans were not able to call our requested witnesses. So, Adam Schiff is being completely hypocritical,” Stefanik shot back.

The Republican congresswoman said that the only thing Schiff said that was factually accurate was that the trial was unfair, but with an amendment.

“It’s unfair to the president,” she continued. If you think about this impeachment process has been going for 70-plus days. Yesterday was the first day that the president’s legal team was even able to participate. That is unprecedented. That is not how the precedent was for both the Clinton and Nixon impeachments.” – READ MORE