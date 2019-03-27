Rapper Cardi B Admits To Drugging And Robbing Men She Lured To Hotel With Promised Sex

After a video surfaced of Cardi B admitting to robbing and drugging men, the singer is explaining herself.

In the clip from an Instagram Live recorded three years ago, the rapper said, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f–k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n—–s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” (via Hip Hop Ratchet) she explained.

After horrified social media users responded to the 26-year-old star’s confession with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB (in reference to the R. Kelly documentary “Surviving R. Kelly”) Cardi took to Instagram to explain her actions.

“So I’m seeing on social media that [an Instagram] live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living,” she wrote in a post on Tuesday. “I never claim (sic) to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s–t.” – READ MORE