Randy Moss Sneaks ‘Black Lives Matter’ Message on His Tie at Hall of Fame Induction

Moss’ Hall of Fame induction ceremony came on Saturday night. He received his Hall of Fame bust and sported the goldenrod jacket that all Pro Football Hall of Fame entrants receive.

But eagle-eyed viewers noticed that underneath that jacket, Moss had something scribbled on his black tie.

It was, in essence, a shout-out to the “Black Lives Matter” movement, as Moss had on his tie the names of black men, women and children who had been killed by a police officer or died while in custody.

“What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they’re not alone,” Moss said on NFL Network. “I’m not here voicing, but by these names on my tie and a big platform as the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country. And I just wanted to let these family members know they’re not alone.” – READ MORE

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made waves last week when he announced a team policy that requires every player to stand at attention, “toe on the line,” for the national anthem.

Now, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is clapping back.

“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman told USA Today during training camp. “What did you expect?”

The anthem protests were started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 as a statement against racial inequality in the United States.

On Tuesday, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called restrictions on players’ rights to protest “a disgrace to the Constitution” and “the opposite of patriotism.”- READ MORE

