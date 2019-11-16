Rand Paul To Initiate Senate Vote To Force Hunter Biden Impeachment Testimony

Senator Rand Paul threatened Thursday to trigger a vote that would force Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to testify as a witness to the impeachment trial against President Trump.

“I believe very strongly the president should be able to call his own witnesses,” Paul told reporters.

“The rules that are put forward will be amendable, so yes I will consider strongly that the president should get his full due process, which to me means bringing in his own witnesses.” the Senator added

Paul made the comments despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for Republicans to avoid asking for testimony that could trigger a clash with Senate Democrats.

Hunter Biden would be made to provide details of his time working at a Ukrainian energy company, should Paul go ahead with the process and it succeed with a majority in the Senate. – READ MORE