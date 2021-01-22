Rand Paul Says James Comey ‘Should Be In Prison’ After Ex-FBI Head Says GOP Should Be ‘Burned Down Or Changed’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke out on Wednesday to brand James Comey as a “notorious liar” who “should be in prison” after the former FBI director claimed that the Republican Party needs to be “burned down or changed.”

“The Republican party needs to be burned down or changed,” Comey told The Guardian. “Something is shifting, and I’m hoping it’s the fault breaking apart, a break between the Trumpists and those people who want to try and build a responsible conservative party because everybody should know that we need one.”

He went on to attack those who supported Trump.

“Who would want to be part of an organization that at its core is built on lies and racism and know-nothingism? It’s just not a healthy political organization,” Comey said. “They tell themselves stories like: ‘I’ve got to deal with this to protect the country; because I’m so important to the nation, I’ll make these compromises.’”

“And then he’s eaten your soul, it’s too late, and then you’re the attorney general of the United States marching across Lafayette Square thick with choking pepper smoke after protesters have been cleared so the man can hold the Bible up. That’s where you end up,” he added.- READ MORE

