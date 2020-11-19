Rand Paul Promises To Resist Biden Lockdown: ‘We Can’t Go On Like This Forever’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) maintained that he would resist any attempt from a prospective Biden administration to institute a nationwide lockdown in the name of curtailing COVID-19.

Speaking during a Sunday interview on WABC’s “The CATS Roundtable with John Catsimatidis,” Paul said, “I’m going to do everything I can to try to prevent Biden from locking us up and locking us down and forcing us to wear masks forever. We can’t go on like this forever.”

“Today, Biden’s talking more about a lockdown,” Paul continued. “This is absolutely why he’s going to be a terrible president if we get him. He’s going to ruin the country. Lockdowns don’t work. And in fact, all of the evidence on mandatory masks show that they don’t work either.”

“There’s about 10 different countries or venues, maybe 20, that instituted mandatory masks, and every one of them to a T, the infection rate or the COVID rate went up after the mask mandate,” Paul continued. “Now, this is just showing that … all these mitigation strategies — washing our hands, staying six feet apart — they really don’t work, frankly. And the virus, as the Wall Street Journal put it, is insidious. It does what it’s going to do. The only thing that’s going to stop it is either enough immunity among individuals in the community or a vaccine.”- READ MORE

