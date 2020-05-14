Rand Paul: Biden ‘Caught Red-Handed’ Using Govt. Spy Powers Against ‘Political Opponent’ (VIDEO)

.@RandPaul: “Remember we went through this thing called impeachment? They said President @realDonaldTrump was using the govt to go after a political opponent? This is VP Biden using the spying powers of the US to go after a political opponent. He’s caught red-handed here.” pic.twitter.com/r0j7falhQq — The Hill (@thehill) May 13, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted Wednesday to former Vice President Joe Biden being one of several top Obama officials who may have received intelligence from unmasking requests targeting former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn — according to newly-declassified documents by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell — stating that the presumptive Democrat nominee was “caught red-handed” using U.S. spy powers to “go after a political opponent.” – READ MORE

