Racism Over? Aunt Jemima Is Now “Pearl Milling Company”

PepsiCo has officially renamed its Aunt Jemima line of products to ‘Pearl Milling Company’, prompting many to ridicule the move as a hollow gesture to satiate the woke mob.

The corporation’s Quaker Oats subsidiary announced that the Aunt Jemima pancake and syrup line would soon be retired in June and re-branded despite having already been changed years ago to “remove racial stereotypes.”

“Throughout the effort that led to the new Pearl Milling Company name, Quaker worked with consumers, employees, external cultural and subject-matter experts, and diverse agency partners to gather broad perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind,” the company said in a statement.

PepsiCo also announced that they would pledge a “$5 million commitment to support the Black community,” although didn’t provide any specifics on where this money would actually go. No doubt much of it will be sunk into Black Lives Matter, a pro-segregation political organization that has only succeeded in causing more division and racism. – READ MORE

