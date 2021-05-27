Psaki Says Biden Is So Physically Fit Sometimes He’s ‘Hard To Keep Up With’

Go about your business, America. Everything is fine at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington.

In fact, it’s more than fine. It’s better than great. The president of the United States isn’t a feeble man who struggles with words, thoughts and stairs. He’s a man of vigor, and there’s nothing at all to fret about.

President Joe Biden is so vigorous that not even people who are a fraction of his age can keep up with him — or so says White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki was asked an odd question on Monday during her daily media briefing about Biden’s exercise regime. As if there are not other more pressing things going on for the biased establishment media to inquire about, one reporter sought a follow-up regarding the whereabouts of the president’s Peloton exercise bike.

That question, all things considered, was bizarre — even coming from a pool of reporters who live in Biden’s pocket. Who cares about his gym equipment while the country struggles with inflation, a jobs crisis, a border crisis and multiple energy crises?

Psaki, ignoring the mounting challenges facing the country, provided an answer that was even more peculiar than the question.

“I will say I have nothing to read out on the president’s private exercise routine,” she responded. “I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he’s hard to keep up with.”- READ MORE

