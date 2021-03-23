Psaki Argues Migrant Children ‘Fleeing Violence’ Is Not a ‘Crisis’ (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration has no plans to send migrant children back across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Children presenting at our border who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing prosecution, who are fleeing terrible situations, is not a crisis. We feel that it is our responsibility to humanely approach this circumstance and make sure they are treated with… treated and put in conditions that are safe,” Psaki said during Monday’s press briefing.

WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki says sending migrant children back across the border is “not the right choice to make.”

She says: “Children presenting at our border who are fleeing violence … is not a crisis.” pic.twitter.com/wPIWd5zMvt

Psaki appeared to shift gears to discuss photos provided to Axios by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) showing the inside of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas.- READ MORE

