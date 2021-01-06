Proud Boys Leader Arrested Ahead Of Washington, DC Protests

The national leader of the Proud Boys was arrested upon entering Washington, D.C. on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio was suspected of stealing and burning a Black Lives Matter sign from the Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest black churches in the city, and was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Monday night, the Times reported. The group is back in Washington to protest the certification of the presidential election results.

“Today, January 4, 2021, upon entering the District of Columbia and pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant, MPD members arrested 36 year-old Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, of Miami, FL. He was charged with Destruction of Property related to an offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest,” MPD Spokesperson Sean Hickman told the DCNF.

“At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines. He was additionally charged with Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device,” Hickman added.

Tarrio’s lawyer could not be reached, according to the Times. The Proud Boy’s attendance for the demonstrations on Jan. 6 was confirmed by the Million MAGA March organizers on Twitter.

#BREAKING I was just interviewing Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio by phone. While we were on the call, sirens started blaring in the background. He told his driver to pull over. Said “They’re for me,” then “Here’s something to write about.” He *may have been arrested. — Will Carless (@willcarless) January 4, 2021

The MPD said it would investigate the stealing and burning of the banner as a hate crime, the Times reported. Tarrio later took responsibility for stealing and burning the flag.

“Let me make this simple,” Tarrio said in an interview with The Washington Post. “I did it.”

Organizers are expecting almost 30,000 supporters of President Donald Trump to demonstrate in Washington, D.C., according to the Million MAGA March website. Individuals can get to D.C. by a bus tour caravan put on by the organizers that will arrive in the district around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tarrio said the Proud Boys will “turn out in record numbers on Jan. 6,” though they will be spread out across the city in an “incognito” manner, The Times reported.

Demonstrations on Dec. 12, 2020, ended with violent clashes between the Proud Boys and counter-protesters including at least four stabbings, the Daily Caller reported.