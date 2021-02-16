Protesters create large snow barrier outside precinct to prevent Seattle cops from responding to emergencies

Purported members of Antifa worked together to create a snow barricade outside a Seattle, Washington, police precinct in order to prevent police from responding to calls during a Friday and Saturday snowstorm.

According to Fox News, protesters created a ramp of snow at least three feet tall outside the city’s East Precinct building, which was at the center of the CHOP zone over the summer.

The barricade effectively prevented officers’ vehicles from leaving the building.

The outlet notes that around a dozen demonstrators gathered outside the precinct and gleefully cheered when they saw that police were unable to leave the precinct in their vehicles.

“As the patrol car tried to leave the precinct, and was blocked by the ramp, protesters could be seen jumping up and down and celebrating, hurling snowballs at the vehicle,” Fox reported.- READ MORE

