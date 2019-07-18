Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein’s suspicious passport — his photo, different name — used multiple times in ’80s

An expired passport found in a locked safe in accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion — which featured Epstein’s photo but a different name — was used multiple times in the 1980s, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Epstein’s lawyers had said in a court filing Tuesday that prosecutors had offered “nothing to suggest — and certainly no evidence — that Epstein ever used” that passport, which was issued by Austria.

Epstein, a 66-year-old wealthy financier, is a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

On Wednesday afternoon, the prosecutors responded, saying, “In fact, the passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in the 1980s.”

The prosecutors also noted that Epstein’s lawyers did “not address how the defendant obtained the foreign passport.”

“More concerning,” they wrote, “the defendant has still not disclosed to the Court whether he is a citizen or legal permanent resident of a country other than the United States.” – READ MORE