Prosecutors Charge Jussie Smollett With A Felony

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office officially charged “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on Wednesday with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

“Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report,” Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.”

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

“Guglielmi said CPD detectives presented evidence before a Cook County grand jury Wednesday,” ABC Chicago reported. “The grand jury returned an indictment shortly before 7 p.m. Smollett is not in custody at this time.”

Smollett’s attorneys released the following statement after their client was charged: “Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked.”

The move by prosecutors came hours after Guglielmi issued the following statement: “Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.”- READ MORE