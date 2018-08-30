Prosecutor: The Vatican Knew About Sex Abuse Cover-Up; Here’s How We Know

Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro told multiple news outlets Tuesday that there’s evidence that the Vatican knew about the cover-up of the sex abuse of children by Catholic priests in his state.

Shapiro said Pennsylvania bishops shared the secret archives they’d recorded containing details of the sex abuse cases with the Vatican. It was those archives that helped form the basis of the damning report his office presented on August 14, alleging the sexual abuse of potentially over 1,000 children by approximately 300 priests over decades and a cover-up of that abuse among the state’s Catholic hierarchy.

“Though Catholic Bishops in Pennsylvania systematically denied the sexual abuse of thousands of children over a 70-year period, they secretly documented the cases and often sent information on them to the Vatican, Shapiro told two national news shows,” Reuters reports.

“There are specific examples where when the abuse occurred, the priests would go, the bishops would go and lie to parishioners, lie to law enforcement, lie to the public, but then document all the abuse in secret archives that they would share oftentimes with the Vatican,” Shapiro told CBS “This Morning” Tuesday. “There are specific examples where the Vatican knew of this abuse and they were involved in the cover-up.” – READ MORE

Just before midnight on Sunday in Ireland, AP reported that Pope Francis declined to confirm or deny claims by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano that he informed Francis in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

BREAKING: Pope declines to confirm, deny ex-ambassador's claim that he knew of McCarrick abuse in 2013 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

On Sunday, Vigano, the Vatican’s retired U.S. ambassador, released an 11-page text that accuses Francis of covering up for McCarrick; Francis said the document “speaks for itself,” adding, “I won’t say a word about it.”

Vigano also claims that in 2013, McCarrick was already under sanction from former Pope Benedict, but Francis rehabilitated him.

Vigano’s letter states that the Apostolic Nuncios in the United States, Gabriel Montalvo and Pietro Sambi, informed the Holy See immediately when there were rumors of McCarrick’s “gravely immoral behavior with seminarians and priests. Indeed, according to what Nuncio Pietro Sambi wrote, Father Boniface Ramsey, O.P.’s letter, dated November 22, 2000, was written at the request of the late Nuncio Montalvo.” – READ MORE