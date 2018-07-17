Prominent Dem pollster says Trump is doing better than his critics say

A prominent Democrat pollster says that President Donald Trump is doing much better than many of his critics would care to admit.

“About six months ago we all thought ‘Oh Trump, he’s going to be in the 30s, the economy, of course, was going to be in the tank,’ and in fact, none of that has happened. So you really have to adjust our models and our thinking to the reality of what’s going on in the country,” Mark Penn, chairman of the Harris Poll, recently said on Hill TV’s “What America’s Thinking.”

Penn is a former aide to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s Senate and presidential campaigns from 2000 to 2008.

During the interview, Penn said Trump’s approval rating trajectory is somewhat different from past presidents. That’s because his approval rating has inched up as the 2018 midterm elections approach, the Hill reported.– READ MORE

A Poll Released By Axios-survey Monkey On Tuesday Shows That Several Incumbent Democrat Senators In States Donald Trump Won In 2016 Up For Re-election In 2018 Are In Danger Of Losing In November.

The poll was conducted in 13 states with competitive Senate races this November over a three week period, beginning on June 11 and ending July 2. About 1,000 respondents were surveyed in each state, and the margin of error for the results in each head-to-head Senate race is about 4.5 percent.

Incumbent Red State Democrat senators in Florida, Indiana, and North Dakota are all losing to their Republican challengers, though the results in all three states are within the margin of error.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) 49 percent to 46 percent among registered voters.

In Indiana, Republican nominee and businessman Mike Braun leads Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) 49 percent to 47 percent among registered voters.

In North Dakota, Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) leads Sen. Heidi Heitkamp 52 percent to 47 percent among registered voters. (With only 457 respondents, the North Dakota poll’s margin of error was 7.5 percent.) – READ MORE

