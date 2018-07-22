Progressive Group MoveOn: ‘Low Wages Are Violence’

Progressive group MoveOn is pushing for a $15 minimum wage, and they’re using strong rhetoric to do so.

“Low wages are violence. Knowingly letting people suffer is violence. It must end,” the group tweeted from its verified account on Thursday.

The tweet included a graphic showing Winchell’s worker Miguel Caloxto.

“I’m doing the jobs of 3 people: cashier, baker and running the store. That’s a lot of responsibility for just minimum wage. I deserve $15 AND union rights,” the graphic reads. – READ MORE

By 2020, every McDonald’s will use self-order electronic kiosks https://t.co/pzHrvc9lVq — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 5, 2018

The Law of Unintentional Consequences is doing its thing again: McDonald’s will roll out self-order kiosks to 1,000 stores every quarter for the next two years, according to CEO Steve Easterbrook.

The kiosks were already in roughly 3,500 US McDonald’s restaurants as of March, or about one-fourth of its domestic stores. They will be in about half of US restaurants by the end of 2018 and in all stores by 2020. McDonald’s locations in Australia, Canada, and the UK are even further along in kiosk usage.

Customers who use the kiosks tend to browse the menu and order more, Easterbrook told CNBC this week, adding, “There’s a little bit of an average check boost.” – READ MORE

