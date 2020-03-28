Professors Worry Their Bias Will Be Exposed by Online Classes

Professors are now worried that the political bias they bring to the classroom will be easily recorded and exposed to the public now that their courses have been moved online due to the Wuhan coronavirus.

“The coronavirus-prompted shift to remote teaching was stressful enough for faculty members before Charlie Kirk weaponized online learning,” reported the Chronicle of Higher Education on Tuesday, noting a recent tweet by the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder calling on students to share videos of their professors’ “blatant indoctrination.”

“To all college students who have their professors switching to online classes: Please share any and ALL videos of blatant indoctrination with ,” tweeted Kirk on Sunday, including his organization’s contact information.

To all college students who have their professors switching to online classes: Please share any and ALL videos of blatant indoctrination with @TPUSA at https://t.co/EdiOJ0H5C4 Now is the time to document & expose the radicalism that has been infecting our schools Transparency! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 22, 2020

“Now is the time to document & expose the radicalism that has been infecting our schools,” added the TPUSA founder. “Transparency!”

Kirk’s call to action has caused some faculty members “to be worried,” according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, which added that some professors have said that they are taking precautions, such as professor Dylan Bugden of Washington State University, who says that he has decided not to record his lectures. – READ MORE

