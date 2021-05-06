Professor says she limits ‘interactions’ with white people ‘as much as possible’

An Iowa State University professor raised eyebrows after revealing that she limits “interactions” with white people “as much as possible.”

She also complained that white men “with dirty hair and wrinkled clothes” will always be “liked and higher ranked.”

The professor’s tweets are protected at the time of this reporting.

According to a Tuesday report from Campus Reform, Professor Rita Mookerjee, who spoke on a student government “Diversity and Inclusion Panel in March,” reportedly tweeted that she tries to “limit my interactions with yt people as much as possible.”

“I can’t with the self-importance and performance esp during Black History Month,” she said in a since-deleted tweet.

Iowa State’s Young Americans for Freedom tweeted about Mookerjee’s remarks and wrote, “ISUStuGov, do you still plan on hosting this professor for Women’s Week after she has made repeated racist claims against women of a different race?”- READ MORE

