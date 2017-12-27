Pro-Trump Singer Files Sexual Assault Report Against Corey Lewandowski

Joy Villa, a pro-Trump singer who made headlines for wearing a “Make America Great Again” dress to the Grammys this year, has filed a sexual assault claim against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

The report comes days after Villa told Politico that Lewandowski slapped her “on the butt hard, twice — even after she voiced an objection.”

According to Villa, the incident took place during a photo op at the Trump International Hotel in Washington in late November during a holiday party celebrating President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa said. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.” – READ MORE

