Politics
Pro-Abortion Women Start ‘Sex Strike’ To Save ‘Roe v. Wade’
Pro-abortion women are starting a sex strike to save abortion — and if you aren’t smacked by the irony of that, something is wrong with you.
Spooked by the Supreme Court vacancy of Justice Anthony Kennedy, Harper’s Bazaar political editor-at-large Jennifer Wright called for a sex strike from fellow pro-abortion gals to save landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Wright instructed her pro-abortion allies to withhold sex and dating “with anyone who doesn’t support a woman’s right to choose.”
The women were told to signal their solidary by posting a female judge emoji in their “dating profiles” and using the hashtag #Lysistrata, in reference to the Greek play wherein women withhold sex in a crusade to end the Peloponnesian War.
We're very likely to lose Roe Vs. Wade. Some men may think that doesn't concern them. Make it.
If you're single and dating, add a 👩⚖️ emoji to your dating profiles to show people you won't date/sleep with anyone who doesn't support a woman's right to choose.#Lysistrata2018
— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) July 2, 2018
“Sex strikes like these have proven surprisingly effective at creating political change through history,” she added, posting an article from Quartz. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Pro-abortion women are starting a sex strike to save abortion — and if you aren't smacked by the irony of that, something is wrong with you.