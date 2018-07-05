True Pundit

Pro-Abortion Women Start ‘Sex Strike’ To Save ‘Roe v. Wade’

Posted on by
Pro-abortion women are starting a sex strike to save abortion — and if you aren’t smacked by the irony of that, something is wrong with you.

Spooked by the Supreme Court vacancy of Justice Anthony Kennedy, Harper’s Bazaar political editor-at-large Jennifer Wright called for a sex strike from fellow pro-abortion gals to save landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Wright instructed her pro-abortion allies to withhold sex and dating “with anyone who doesn’t support a woman’s right to choose.”

The women were told to signal their solidary by posting a female judge emoji in their “dating profiles” and using the hashtag #Lysistrata, in reference to the Greek play wherein women withhold sex in a crusade to end the Peloponnesian War.

“Sex strikes like these have proven surprisingly effective at creating political change through history,” she added, posting an article from Quartz. – READ MORE

