Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson’s name from school due to ‘racist thinking’

Princeton University will remove former President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and a residential college, the school’s president announced Saturday.

Christopher Eisgruber announced the institution’s decision in a statement published on the school’s website. He cited Wilson’s “racist views and policies” as the main factor in the decision.

“The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms,” the statement read.

The trustees voted Friday to remove the name of the public policy school, which will hence be known as The Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, while the college will simply be called First College.

The Wilson College was set to close in two years following the construction of two new residential colleges, but Eisgruber did not want to make students “identify with the name of a racist president” during that time. – READ MORE

