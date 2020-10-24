President Trump Unleashed: ‘Watermelon Head’ Adam Schiff ‘Should Be Locked Up’

Donald Trump called Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff a “watermelon head” for once again returning to his Russia talking points.

During a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina on Wednesday, President Donald Trump called Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff a “watermelon head” for returning to his “Russia, Russia, Russia” talking points to attack him in this election.

Trump mocked the House Intelligence Chairman for believing that Hunter Biden’s recovered “laptop from hell” could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Trump just called Adam Schiff a “watermelon head” pic.twitter.com/Rh16qcXRLW — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 21, 2020

President Trump said that Schiff probably did not even believe what he was saying, noting that the Democrat was “no dummy.”

On Hunter Biden, Trump alleged, “Explosive emails from Hunter Biden also show that Hunter was negotiating with a Chinese are tied to the Communist China party to receive $10 million a year for introductions well that sounds reasonable I think you do that. I think I’d even do it.” – READ MORE

