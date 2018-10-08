President Trump says people who made ‘false’ accusations about Kavanaugh should be held liable

President Donald Trump believes that people who made "false" statements about Brett Kavanaugh should be held liable. He made the comment just hours after Kavanaugh was sworn-in as a Supreme Court justice on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh.

Trump told Fox News that it was difficult to watch the sexual assault allegations materialize against Kavanaugh.

The president told host Jeanine Pirro he believes the allegations contained “not a bit of truth.”

“I think that they should be held liable,” Trump said on the program. “You can’t go around and whether it’s making up stories or making false statements about such an important position, you can’t do that. You can destroy somebody’s life.”

Trump was asked about allegations raised by Julie Sweatnick, who was represented by attorney Michael Avenatti. He also represents Stormy Daniels.

Trump said that allegations raised against him by Avenatti and Daniels are false.

Celebrity lawyer-turned Democratic activist Michael Avenatti (pictured above right) once again reinserted himself into the controversy surrounding the last-minute sexual assault allegations leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (above left) when he urged Kavanaugh and his supporters Friday to “sue” him “TODAY.”

“If Brett Kavanaugh & his supporters are so convinced that all of the scores of women (inc my client) are lying, he is innocent, he has been so wronged, & his reputation has been damaged for no reason, then he should sue us all-TODAY. I hope that he does so we can prove the truth!” Avenatti tweeted.

Christine Blasey Ford became the first woman to come forward publicly, alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago during a high school gathering in Maryland. Deborah Ramirez was the second accuser, and Swetnick was the third.

Swetnick wrote in her sworn affidavit that she was raped at one of 10 high school parties in suburban Maryland that she attended in the early 1980s after graduating from high school in 1980, according to The New York Times.- READ MORE