President Trump on Marijuana: ‘I Probably Will End Up Supporting’ End to Federal Ban

President Donald Trump Told A Gaggle Of Reporters Friday That He Will “probably” Support Efforts By Sen. Cory Gardner (R-co) To End The Federal Ban On Marijuana In States That Have Legalized It.

“I support Sen. Gardner,” the president said before departing for the G-7 summit in Canada, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. “I know exactly what he’s doing. We’re looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.”

President Trump has taken a hard line against drugs. In March, he proposed that the death penalty be made available in prosecutions of drug traffickers.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed an Obama-era policy of not enforcing the federal marijuana ban in states that had voted to legalize the drug for medicinal or recreational use, allowing federal prosecutors in each state to use their own discretion. – READ MORE

