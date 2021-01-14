President Trump breaks silence, says new impeachment probe is a ‘witch hunt’ and refuses to resign: Dems courting ‘tremendous danger’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday broke his silence after last Wednesday’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol and said that he has no intention of resigning — and that Democrats are courting “tremendous danger” by attempting a second impeachment.

The president also defended the speech he made immediately preceding the riots, saying that many people believed his remarks were “totally appropriate.”

Trump made the remarks — his first since Wednesday’s riots — while boarding Marine One as he prepared to go on a trip to Alamo, Texas, in order to inspect the U.S.’s southern border wall.

“If you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television — it has been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” he insisted. “They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to a T thought it was totally appropriate.”

During his Wednesday speech, Trump encouraged his supporters to “march” on the Capitol and to “fight.” In his Tuesday remarks, he did not offer up any indicators of who “they” were.

The president also said that Democrats were only creating "tremendous danger" with their attempt to remove him from office.

