President Trump Awarded Medal Of Bravery By Afghan Elders

President Trump has been awarded a Medal of Bravery from Afghan leaders in the Logar Province for the hard line he is taking with Pakistan.

On January 4, Trump announced that the U.S. would withhold up to $2 billion in security aid for Pakistan to punish the country for harboring terrorists. While the Pakistani government angrily denied the accusation, the country did, in fact, allow Osama bin Laden to hide there until he was taken out by Seal Team 6 in a daring operation in May 2011.

The Afghan elders applauded the move.

1/1President Donald J.Trump awarded by Gold medal of bravery and appreciation letter from Well known Tribal Elders in Afghanistan due to his strong and straight engagement with Pakistan about decade long war in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/HMSr2tXaJl — Hewad Jhan Hemat (@Drhewadhemat) January 14, 2018

“A community gathering in Afghanistan’s Logar Province has awarded U.S. President Donald Trump a ‘bravery’ medal, thanking him for his tough stance against Pakistan,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Until the #Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan #Taliban and the #Haqqani Network, that are destabilizing the region and targeting U.S. personnel, the United States will suspend security assistance to the Pakistani military. — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) January 5, 2018

We are ready to work w/ #Pakistan to combat all terrorists w/o distinction. We hope to renew & deepen our bilateral security relationship when Pakistan demonstrates willingness to aggressively confront Afghan #Taliban, #Haqqani Network, and others who operate from its territory. — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) January 5, 2018

We are suspending security assistance to #Pakistan until it takes decisive action against the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network: U.S. State Department spokeswoman @HeatherNauert pic.twitter.com/3dy4694NBr — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) January 5, 2018

President Donald Trump lashed out at Pakistan on Twitter just a few minutes past 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on New Year’s Day, expressing frustration at Islamabad’s inadequate efforts against terrorism and implying that U.S. foreign aid will be terminated as a result.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

It is not yet clear whether the “no more” exclamation means the complete or partial termination, or temporary suspension, of American aid to Pakistan.

If the complete termination of U.S. foreign aid does indeed become official policy, it would be a far more dramatic step than withholding all or part of America’s $255 million in military assistance to Pakistan, a measure reportedly under consideration by the administration over the past few days after Pakistan refused to allow U.S. interrogators access to a captured terrorist from the hostage-taking Haqqani network.

In August, President Trump said the “next pillar” of his strategy for battling terrorism would involve a “change in our approach to Pakistan.” – READ MORE