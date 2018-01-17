True Pundit

President Trump Awarded Medal Of Bravery By Afghan Elders

President Trump has been awarded a Medal of Bravery from Afghan leaders in the Logar Province for the hard line he is taking with Pakistan.

On January 4, Trump announced that the U.S. would withhold up to $2 billion in security aid for Pakistan to punish the country for harboring terrorists. While the Pakistani government angrily denied the accusation, the country did, in fact, allow Osama bin Laden to hide there until he was taken out by Seal Team 6 in a daring operation in May 2011.

The Afghan elders applauded the move.

“A community gathering in Afghanistan’s Logar Province has awarded U.S. President Donald Trump a ‘bravery’ medal, thanking him for his tough stance against Pakistan,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump lashed out at Pakistan on Twitter just a few minutes past 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on New Year’s Day, expressing frustration at Islamabad’s inadequate efforts against terrorism and implying that U.S. foreign aid will be terminated as a result.

It is not yet clear whether the “no more” exclamation means the complete or partial termination, or temporary suspension, of American aid to Pakistan.

If the complete termination of U.S. foreign aid does indeed become official policy, it would be a far more dramatic step than withholding all or part of America’s $255 million in military assistance to Pakistan, a measure reportedly under consideration by the administration over the past few days after Pakistan refused to allow U.S. interrogators access to a captured terrorist from the hostage-taking Haqqani network.

In August, President Trump said the “next pillar” of his strategy for battling terrorism would involve a “change in our approach to Pakistan.” – READ MORE

