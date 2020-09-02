PRESIDENT PELOSI? What Happens If Election Results Delayed Past Jan. 2021?

Some political prognosticators are now predicting that the 2020 presidential race won’t be over on Election Day. Or the next day. Or the next week.

Or maybe — just maybe — by Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021.

So, what happens then? What happens if the president and vice president are still not officially elected?

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano laid out a likely scenario — it’d be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“President Trump’s term ends at precisely noon on Jan. 20, 2021. If the Electoral College has not yet named a successor, presumably either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, then whoever is the speaker of the House would become the acting president of the United States,” the judge said last week on Fox News.

“If the Democrats retain their majority in the House, and it appears likely that they will, but if they do, and if they choose Mrs. Pelosi, knowing at that point that they’re choosing the president of the United States, then it would be she.” – READ MORE

