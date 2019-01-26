President Of Judicial Watch Says Pelosi Abused Power Of Her Office With Use Of Military Jets

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has abused the power of her office by using luxury military jets for personal trips.

“For the most part, most of these trips can be done on commercial planes,” Fitton said on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

“They don’t need these military luxury jets that are put out there,” he continued. “There’s a whole fleet at Andrews air force base. Air force One is famously known. But there are other planes that are pretty cushy.”

Fitton said politicians love using military jets because their spouses can fly for free and said Pelosi had been bringing her family along on most of her trips.

“At one point, one of them said the military said to her, you know, we don’t have the planes available. Is there any way they can fly commercial and the response back from her office was, well you know how that gets with the spouses. They love the military jets at the time because the spouses could ride on them for free,” he said.

“They flew commercial the spouses have to pay their own way. And Ms. Pelosi had her family on a lot of these trips. So, this is basic oversight. And members of Congress from both parties are happy to go on these Congressional delegations which are really junkets.”

Pelosi racked up nearly $200,000 on the Air Force’s dime back in 2015 to fly her family and other lawmakers to Italy and The Ukraine, according to documents released Saturday.

