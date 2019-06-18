POTUS Lauds DeSantis’ ‘Courage’ on Sanctuary Cities Ban, Says ‘More States’ Want Similar Laws

President Donald Trump gave Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) props for signing into law a state bill that essentially bans sanctuary cities in the state and claimed that other states want similar measures in place but their leaders are too afraid to go through with it.

In a pair of tweets published Sunday morning, Trump lauded the move by DeSantis — who previously served in the House of Representatives before being elected governor — and explained that the bill “prohibits local from enacting sanctuary policies that protect undocumented immigrants.”

….More and more states want to do this but their governors and leaders don’t have the courage to do so. The politics will soon mandate, however, because people from California, & all over the land, are demanding that Sanctuary Cities be GONE. No illegals, Drugs or Trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed bill banning sanctuary cities in state, forcing all law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities,” tweeted the president. “ bill prohibits local gov’t from enacting sanctuary policies that protect undocumented immigrants.” – READ MORE