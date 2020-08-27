Portland Residents Say Being Near Protests Feels Like ‘Living in a War’

In the neighborhoods of Portland, where protesters and police have clashed for days with no end in sight, many residents say living near the protests feels similar to “living in a war.”

KGW reported that protesters have targeted the Portland Police Association headquarters located on N. Lombard Street. Oftentimes, these protesters have set fires and committed vandalism, leaving the police with no choice but to respond with tear gas.

The whole exchange is taking its toll on local residents.

“It feels like we’re living in war,” said Marta Guembes, who has lived off N. Lombard for more than 20 years.

Guembes, who supports the Black Lives Matter movement, said she does not support the destructive behavior she had witnessed at the police association headquarters or those responsible for carrying it out. – READ MORE

