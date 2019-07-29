Portland, OR mayor mulls mask ban as Trump threatens terrorist designation for Antifa

Violent clashes between far left Antifa activists and anyone who disagrees with them are convincing lawmakers and public officials to consider all options, from designating the group a terrorist organization to bans on masks used by members to hide their identity.

“A lot of people are emboldened because they know they can’t be identified,” Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw recently told the Wall Street Journal.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is reportedly considering a ban on face masks after Antifa members pummeled conservative journalist Andy Ngo on June 29 as police failed to intervene, an ordeal that left Ngo with a brain hemorrhage in the hospital.

Ngo, battered and bruised, appeared on cable news and wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal to detail the harrowing encounter.

“I was set upon by a mob, some wearing fiberglass-hardened gloves as well as masks. The pummeled me in the face and the back of the head until I let go of my camera, which somebody snatched,” he wrote. “I raised my arms in surrender, but the mob took that as a signal to become more aggressive. Next rained a hail of milkshakes, eggs, rocks, silly string and possibly pepper spray. – READ MORE