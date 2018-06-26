Popular toymaker apologizes for selling model of Nazi UFO that never actually existed

Revell is one of the most well-known and respected hobbyist brands on the planet. The company has been in business for three-quarters of a century, and its model kits are incredibly popular. With all that in mind, it’s pretty strange that I have to write this, but: Revell is now apologizing and pulling one of its products from store shelves after manufacturing a model based on a Nazi UFO that never actually existed.

The model, based on a spacecraft beloved by Nazi conspiracy theorists who believe Hitler and company managed to build incredibly advanced technology and then… never actually use it, comes in a 69-piece kit, complete with box art of the fictional flying saucer waging war against Allied forces.

The issue here isn’t so much the existence of the model itself, or the fact that it’s fictional and Nazi-themed. Revell makes models of fictional vehicles from a number of properties, from Star Wars to Halo, as well as historical aircraft from all sides of World War II. However, the documentation and packaging of the model have drawn serious ire for not making it clear that the flying saucer never actually existed.

Revell described the model as though it were an actual historical craft, noting that it could travel “up to speeds of 6,000km/hr” and that it was “the first object in the world capable of flying in space.” None of the over-the-top description comes with the disclaimer that it’s all false, and that’s not a great look for a company that sells toys. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1