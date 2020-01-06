Pompeo when asked if impeachment weakened Trump: ‘You should ask Mr. Soleimani’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked on Sunday if the Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump has made the commander-in-chief vulnerable among international circles.

“You should ask Mr. Soleimani,” Pompeo responded to” Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, referring to late Iranian terrorist Qassam Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Thursday.

Wallace pressed the former head of the CIA if he thought the Democrats’ efforts to remove Trump from office would result in the United States being perceived as weak by other countries and foreign enemies.

“I don’t,” Pompeo said, according to the Washington Examiner. “Our adversaries understand that President Trump and our administration will do the right thing to protect the American people every place that we find risk.” – READ MORE