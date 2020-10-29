Pollster Frank Luntz: If Trump defies polls again ‘my profession is done’

Biden leads in polls, though some are skeptical of a Biden win given the 2016 presidential upset

Republican pollster Frank Luntz told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Thursday night, that his “profession is done” if President Trump wins re-election come Nov. 3, and proves the national polls wrong yet again.

“I hate to acknowledge it, because that’s my industry — at least partially — but the public will have no faith. No confidence. Right now, the biggest issue is the trust deficit,” Luntz said in response to Baier asking how pollsters will fare if they are wrong in predicting the 2020 presidential election. “Pollsters did not do a good job in 2016. So, if Donald Trump surprises people, if Joe Biden had a 5- or 6-point lead, my profession is done.”

National polls largely show Biden with a lead over Trump with two weeks until the presidential election.

Real Clear Politics, which pools together several national polls and takes the average, shows Biden up by 7.9 points, though in battleground states the former vice president is only up by 3.8 points – well within margin of error, which generally hovers around plus or minus four points. – READ MORE

