POLL: Trump Approval Soars By 60% Among Blacks Amid Convention

With many Democrat-controlled cities across America in meltdown and Democratic lawmakers trying to defund police, President Trump’s approval rating among Black voters jumped to 24%, according to a new poll.

The new Hill-HarrisX survey of registered Black voters between Aug. 22-25 — which included the first two days of the Republican National Convention (RNC) convention — found nearly one on four said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president. The other 76% percent disapprove.

That’s up 9 points — or 60% — from the previous survey conducted Aug. 8-11 in which the president got 15%.

The new survey found support among Hispanic voters also rose by 2% from the last poll to 32%.

Republicans have a tough row to hoe when trying to lure Black voters. Democratic presidential candidates have received an average of nearly 90% of the Black vote for more than five decades. – READ MORE

