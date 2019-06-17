Poll: Large Majority of Voters Don’t Care About Celebrity Endorsements

A sizeable majority of voters do not care whether celebrities have endorsed a particular political candidate or party, a new survey has found.

A Hill-HarrisX poll released on Friday found that 65 percent of respondents said that political endorsements from celebrities had no impact on their own voting intention.

Another 24 percent of voters said that endorsements from Hollywood stars actually made them less likely to vote for a political candidate, while just 11 percent said it would make them more likely.

Meanwhile, Republicans were far more likely to be opposed to celebrity endorsements than Democrats, with 38 percent of registered GOP voters claiming that celebrity endorsements hurt their chances of voting for a candidate, compared to just 14 percent of Democrats who felt the same. – READ MORE