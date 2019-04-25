Poll: Half Of America Thinks The Country Is Too Prejudiced. The Other Half Thinks It’s Too PC

The country is divided over whether prejudice or political correctness is most prevalent in America, according to a Wednesday Morning Consult report.

Forty-eight percent of Americans say there’s too much political correctness in the country today, while 52 percent say there’s too much prejudice, according to Morning Consult’s analysis of a survey polling over 13,000 U.S. adults. The survey was conducted Feb. 6 to March 15 of 13,206 American adults.

Those who responded to the survey saying there’s “too much prejudice” in America were three times more likely than those who feel PC culture is a problem to believe sexism, racism and discrimination aren’t taken seriously enough, according to the Consult’s analysis.

Over 80 percent of Americans think people are offended too easily; 94 percent of Republicans say people are offended too easily and 70 percent of Democrats agree. More white Americans say others are offended too easily than Hispanic, black or Asian Americans.

Both Democrats and Republicans consider themselves relatively PC with 32 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of Democrats considering themselves “politically correct,” respectively. Seventy-five percent of Republicans and 79 percent of Democrats avoid saying and doing things that could be perceived as insulting to people who are different from them, according to the survey.

White men generally see PC culture and prejudice as less of a problem than their peers, the survey reveals; 47 percent of white men say there’s too much political correctness, compared to 29 percent who think there’s too much prejudice.

Americans are split down the middle about whether there’s too much political correctness or prejudice on the topics of masculinity, President Donald Trump, Christianity and Islam. Only 54 of Americans feel it’s acceptable to express their own opinions about Islam, according to the survey.

Thirty percent of Republicans think politicians “should be able to say the values of Islam are un-American,” where -56 percent of Democrats say the same. Thirty-one percent of Democrats think “politicians should be able to say that traditional masculinity has gotten toxic,” where -3 percent of Republicans say so.

Roughly 40 percent of Americans think that people don’t take discrimination, racism and sexism seriously enough. Only 17 percent of Republicans think people don’t take racism or discrimination seriously enough, where roughly 63 percent of Democrats say the same.

Nearly 70 percent of black Americans think people don’t take discrimination and racism seriously enough; only 35 percent of white Americans say the same. “It’s easy to present yourself as a victim, as someone who is being told not to speak, even if that is not the case,” Princeton University history professor Kevin Kruse said, the Morning Consult reported.

Seventy-six percent of black Americans say “many white people today don’t recognize the real advantages they have.” Meanwhile, 62 percent of white Americans say, “Many black people today don’t recognize the real advantages they have.”

