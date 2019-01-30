POLL: Dems Were Asked To Write Down Who They Would Vote For In 2020. 4 Percent Wrote Trump’s Name

Four percent of self-identifying Democrats would vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections, according to a poll released Tuesday.

An ABC News/Washington Post Poll conducted the survey between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, where respondents were asked a variety of open and close-ended questions about the upcoming presidential election.

“If the 2020 Democratic primary or caucus in your state were being held today, for whom would you vote? (OPEN-END),” one of the questions asked.

More Democrats wrote down Trump’s name than Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former first lady Michelle Obama’s name, who each garnered two percent of support. One percent of respondents said they would support Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as other choices. Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris each received close to 10 percent of support from respondents.

Forty-three percent of Democratic respondents did not have any opinion, however, of who they would vote for in 2020.

Trump, however, had a strong hold with his base: 70 percent of Republicans saying they would vote for him. Fifty-nine percent of swing-voting Independents said they would not consider the president.

The poll surveyed 1,001 adults and 893 registered voters. Thirty-two percent of respondents were Democrats, 24 percent Republicans and 37 percent were Independents. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 points. Langer Research Associates produced the survey for ABC.

