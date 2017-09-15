Poll: Clear Majority Want To Keep Confederate Statues

FOLLOW US!



A clear majority of Americans want to keep Confederate statues, according to a Monday poll.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans surveyed think Confederate memorials should remain in public areas, a figure more than twice as large as the 26 percent who think they should be removed, according to a survey conducted by Reuters, Ipsos, and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Anti-monument Americans indicated that their opinions on the issue had changed more recently than those of pro-statue Americans, with one-third of them pointing to either the Charlottesville riot or South Carolina’s 2015 decision to take the Confederate flag down from its statehouse as the factor fueling their shift. – READ MORE