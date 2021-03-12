POLL: Americans ‘Worried’ About Biden’s ‘Ability To Do The Job’

Americans are concerned about President Joe Biden’s ability to do the job of Commander-in-Chief as POTUS nears seven weeks in office without holding a solo conference with the media.

Rasmussen released data Tuesday from polling conducted March 4 and 7 concerning Biden’s lack of transparency.

“More than six weeks since his inauguration, President Biden still hasn’t held his first White House press conference, and half of voters are worried about his ability to do the job,” Rasmussen Reports found.

The survey found that 52% of Americans were concerned about Biden’s lack of access to the press, with 37% percent identifying as “very concerned”:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters say they are concerned that Biden has not held a press conference, including 37% who are Very Concerned. Twenty-four percent (24%) say they’re Not Very Concerned and 22% are Not At All Concerned.