Poll: A third of Democrats say it’s racism if white politicians criticize political views of politicians of color

Just days after President Donald Trump was accused of racism for challenging progressive Democratic congresswomen who criticize America to “go back” to the countries “from which they came,” a Rasmussen poll said about a third of Democrats (32%) believe it’s racism if white politicians criticize the political views of politicians of color, PJ Media said.

Only 16% of both Republican and unaffiliated voters shared that view, PJ Media added, citing the poll.

And among all voters, the poll said 22% believe it’s racist if a white politician criticizes the political views of a politician of color, the outlet noted, while 68% disagree and 10% are undecided.

The poll released Wednesday also said 47% of all likely U.S. voters believe Trump is a racist, down from 50% in January 2018. In addition, the poll noted that 49% disagree and instead say Trump’s opponents are “accusing him of racism only for political gain,” which was an increase from 43% in the earlier survey.

The Rasmussen findings reflect a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing that Trump’s approval rating increased by 5 percentage points among Republicans after his controversial Twitter statements Sunday, apparently directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who were born in America. – READ MORE