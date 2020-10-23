‘Political And Strategic Value Of The Biden Family’: Trove Of Documents Shows Biden Family Links To Chinese Business Deal

The Daily Caller News Foundation has obtained a trove of business records related to Hunter Biden’s deals with a Chinese energy company.

The documents have also been provided to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, according to Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden.

One letter shows that Bobulinski touted the “political and strategic value of the Biden family” to the partnership with CEFC, the Chinese firm.

Another message shows a partner chiding another to not discuss “Joe being involved.”

A former business partner of Hunter Biden’s has provided a trove of business records to Senate investigators about their deals with a Chinese energy company, including one document that touts “political and strategic value of the Biden family” to a $10 million investment project.

Tony Bobulinski, the former Biden associate, said in a statement on Wednesday that he provided the documents to the Senate Homeland Security Committee. In his statement, he asserted that Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, “aggressively leveraged” their family name to secure foreign business deals.

The DCNF has obtained the documents, which include letters, text messages and emails showing Biden and his partners discussing a partnership with CEFC, a Chinese energy firm chaired by Ye Jianming.

The treasure trove of records are separate from documents purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop that have been published by The New York Post.

Bobulinski was part of a five-person partnership with Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, on a venture involving CEFC.

The name of the joint venture was Oneida Holdings, according to the documents.

A Senate report released on Sept. 23 flagged Hunter Biden’s business dealings with CEFC and Ye, who was an official with a Chinese propaganda front group in the 2000s. Some of the transactions were flagged by banking regulators for possible criminal activity, the Senate report said.

Bobulinski’s documents provide much deeper insight into the relationship with CEFC than did the Senate report.

Included in the trove are letters, emails and contracts between CEFC, Oneida, and a related company called SinoHawk.

“I look forward to leveraging those relationships along with the political and strategic value of the Biden family, James Gilliar and CEFC to fulfill SinoHawk’s mission,” Bobulinski wrote to Ye on June 15, 2017.

According to one document, CEFC provided a $5 million interest-free loan to the Bidens.

“This $5 MM loan to BD family is interest-free. But if the $5 MM is used up, should CEFC keep lending more to the family? If CEFC lends more, they need to know the interest rate for the subsequent loan(s),” the company wrote to Bobulinski on Aug. 1, 2017.

The batch of documents also includes an email published last week that was purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Democrats have cast doubt on the authenticity of emails purportedly from Biden’s laptop, but Bobulinski confirmed its authenticity.

The May 13, 2017, email laid out “remuneration packages” for the partnership with CEFC. James Gilliar, one of the business partners, wrote that Hunter Biden would receive $850,000 as chairman of the partnership.

Gilliar also listed a shareholder breakdown for the partnership in which Hunter Biden would receive a 20% equity stake, James Biden a 10% stake, and another 10% provided to Hunter Biden for “the big guy.”

Bobulinski says that “the big guy” is Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden balked at the $850,000 figure in an email to the partners several days later.

“I have been the only one asked to give up all other active commercial interests – no consulting fees no promoting another business,” he wrote on May 16, 2017, according to an email obtained by the DCNF.

“I have to admit I do expect that if I can’t keep my toe in other things I will need a hell of a lot more than 850 p/y on a monthly basis.”

“$2M to me means $1M before taxes the other half goes to her- 850 to me means 100K to me – she has a 750 floor.”

“That does not include all he debt I assumed and not one dime for the girls (twoIvy league school living expenses and the most expensive highs cool in DC.”

The documents also reveal that Hunter Biden formed a shell company on May 22, 2017 called GK Temujin LLC.

It is unclear what if anything Joe Biden knew about his son’s partnership with CEFC. But some messages show the business partners cryptically discussing whether to bring up the former vice president in front of Hunter Biden.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid,” reads a May 20, 2017 exchange between Bobulinski and James Gilliar.

An exchange from May 19, 2017 suggests that Hunter Biden used the term “chairman” to refer to his father.

“When he said his chairman he was talking about his dad and I think your dismissal of it maybe offended him a bit, but you didn’t know what he was talking about,” wrote Rob Walker, one of the partners, on May 19, 2017.

The Senate committee that received Bobulinski’s documents did not respond to a request for comment.

