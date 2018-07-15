Police Try To Take Veteran’s Guns Without A Warrant. He Didn’t Let Them.

Iraq war veteran Leonard Cottrell Jr. says that last month New Jersey police tried to confiscate his firearms without a warrant — and he did not let them take them.

Two police officers visited his home “because his 13-year-old son had made a comment at school about the Millstone Middle School’s security, and the officers wanted to confiscate Cottrell’s firearms as part of an investigation,” NJ.com reported.

Cottrell, who legally owns a shotgun and a handgun, is a disabled U.S. Army veteran who served multiple tours during “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

Cottrell says that his wife let the officers into their home and let them search their sons’ room where they did not find any weapons but then the officers tried to take his firearms, which “he has all the correct permits to own.”

“No one from the state was going to take my firearms without due process,” Cottrell said, according to NJ.com.- READ MORE

In 2013, hot-shot crypto-anarchist Cody Wilson warned the world that downloadable guns were imminent and gun control as we know it, a mere fantasy. Some five years later, fresh off a huge effective win against the State Department — which allows for Wilson to post his 3D-printable gun files online, “communist style,” as he calls it — Wilson says gun control is officially dead. And he killed her.

“I barely put a million bucks into this and I got you the Second Amendment forever,” he boasted to The Daily Wire in a phone interview. “What has the NRA done for you lately?”

Due to the terms of the surprising settlement of the United States government, Wilson can begin posting his open-source technical data, including files for every gun up to .50 caliber available through commerce, on July 27. An irrevocable content dump, according to Wilson, which renders gun control efforts increasingly futile.

I am pleased to announce that a settlement has been reached in @DefDist et al v. @StateDept. (I have served as counsel for @Radomysisky and @2AFDN since 2015). Press release: https://t.co/NnPyBiBJqD I will have more comment about our victory in due time. pic.twitter.com/bV4nSkcKoE — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) July 10, 2018

Moreover, in the settlement, “the government expressly acknowledges that non-automatic firearms up to .50-caliber – including modern semi-auto sporting rifles such as the popular AR-15 and similar firearms – are not inherently military,” notes a press release from the Second Amendment Foundation. In other words, the handful of liberal states that currently ban “assault weapons” like the AR-15, such as New York state via the SAFE Act, could potentially face legal challenges. – READ MORE

