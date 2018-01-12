POLICE: Thug faces three counts of murder for the killing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters & more

Two young sisters were killed Friday, along with another man in an unrelated shooting that police say was carried out by the same suspect.

Queshan Brooks, 24, was later arrested in West Nashville in connection with the shootings, according to Metro police.

Brooks is charged with three counts of murder for the killings of a 5-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl, along with the fatal shooting of another man in a carjacking afterward, police say.

The children, the daughters of Brooks’ stepmother, were fatally shot on Jenkins Court.

Police say Brooks shot two other adult victims Friday, though it was unclear during which incidents the other adults were struck.

