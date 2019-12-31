Police officer allegedly receives McDonald’s cup labeled ‘f***ing pig.’ McDonald’s responds in kind.

Kansas police officer reportedly received a cup of coffee at an area McDonald’s that read “f***ing pig” on the order ticket on the side of the cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said that one of his officers — who also happens to be a U.S. Army veteran — received the cup Saturday from a McDonald’s in Junction City, Kansas, according to KWCH-TV.

Hornaday shared a photo of the offensive cup on Facebook, writing, “One of my officers decided to grab a coffee at the McDonalds located at 1127 South Washington in Junction City this morning on his way to work. This is what he paid for. Although I understand this is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company, when it was brought to their attention, the company offered him a ‘free lunch.’ No, thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it. The U.S. Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more.

“This is not only bad for McDonalds, but is also a black eye for Junction City,” he continued. I apologize for the foul language, but covering it up would take away the full effect.”

KWCH said that the unnamed officer goes above and beyond the call of duty, often visiting patients at an area hospital and participating in Christmas giveaways at elementary schools across Herington, Kansas.